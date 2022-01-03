Reviewing NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritone and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 12.81 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -10.65 NantHealth $73.17 million 1.66 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -1.95

Veritone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70% NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veritone and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 3 0 2.75 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.11%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

Veritone beats NantHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

