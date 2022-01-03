Critical Survey: iFresh (IFMK) vs. Its Peers

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare iFresh to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get iFresh alerts:

This table compares iFresh and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iFresh and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1108 2630 2679 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 15.54%. Given iFresh’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

iFresh has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its share price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iFresh and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.01 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.16

iFresh’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iFresh peers beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About iFresh

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.