Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $960.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $960.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $359.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

