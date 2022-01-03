Head to Head Contrast: Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) vs. Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Entergy pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Entergy has a consensus price target of $115.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Entergy 11.11% 11.08% 2.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Entergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Entergy $10.11 billion 2.24 $1.41 billion $6.19 18.20

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entergy beats Enel Generación Chile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

