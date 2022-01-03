$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,263,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.