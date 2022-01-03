Reviewing Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amplify Energy and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40% Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.58 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.12 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.06 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -191.71

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amplify Energy and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 99.36%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

