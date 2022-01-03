Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report sales of $642.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $654.00 million and the lowest is $634.91 million. Visteon posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

NASDAQ VC opened at $111.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16. Visteon has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $147.55.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

