$8.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce sales of $8.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.18 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $29.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.85 million to $29.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.20 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.51 million, a P/E ratio of 117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.