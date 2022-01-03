Financial Contrast: SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEMrush and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $124.88 million 22.82 -$7.01 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $893.00 million 5.96 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -9.64

SEMrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -0.80% -1.33% -0.80% BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SEMrush and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 BlackBerry 4 2 0 0 1.33

SEMrush currently has a consensus price target of $23.21, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Given SEMrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SEMrush is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEMrush beats BlackBerry on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

