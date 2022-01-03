$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $54.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

