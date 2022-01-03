Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $333.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.80 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000.

Fox Factory stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

