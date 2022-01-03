$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $292.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average of $267.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

