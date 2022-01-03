First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) vs. United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Financial Review

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $95.55 million 2.85 $19.45 million $1.71 8.49 United Bancorporation of Alabama $45.85 million 2.44 $12.17 million N/A N/A

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Bank pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Bank and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 34.29% 13.73% 1.40% United Bancorporation of Alabama 30.77% 16.75% 1.71%

Summary

First Bank beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

