Analyzing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Exactus alerts:

This table compares Exactus and Sundial Growers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers $45.48 million 21.11 -$178.92 million ($0.18) -3.21

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% Sundial Growers -506.37% -13.65% -12.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exactus and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 1 4 0 0 1.80

Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $0.73, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Exactus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers has a beta of 5.67, indicating that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundial Growers beats Exactus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.