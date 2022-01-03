Analysts Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.54 Million

Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce $254.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.15 million and the lowest is $250.40 million. Abiomed posted sales of $231.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $359.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

