Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market cap of $501.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

