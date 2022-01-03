Critical Analysis: Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) vs. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Templeton Dragon Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Templeton Dragon Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Templeton Dragon Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Templeton Dragon Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Templeton Dragon Fund and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 204.79 $75.34 million $9.18 1.41

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Dividends

Templeton Dragon Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 61.8%. SuRo Capital pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Templeton Dragon Fund has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Templeton Dragon Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis focusing on factors like growth prospects, competitive positions in export markets, technologies, research and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, returns on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. It is actively managed. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. was formed on September 20, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

