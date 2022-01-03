Comparing Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 4.35% 15.73% 3.76%

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Universal Technical Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.39 $3.50 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.77 $14.58 million $0.13 60.16

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 0 4 0 3.00

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.