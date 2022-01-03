Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

