Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.