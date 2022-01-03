B. Riley Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $6.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FCEL opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.