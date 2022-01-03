Comparing M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) & EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.68%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A EchoStar 7.56% 1.39% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.21 -$40.15 million $1.64 16.07

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EchoStar beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.