Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $625.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.