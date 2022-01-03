Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the lowest is $8.62 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.43 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 335.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

