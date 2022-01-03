$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.85 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.