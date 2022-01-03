$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $348.85 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.