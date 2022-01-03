Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of KC stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

