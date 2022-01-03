Raymond James Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.