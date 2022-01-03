Citigroup Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $23.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet restated a reduce rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

F stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

