Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.88.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH opened at $182.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.