MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $71.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGEE opened at $82.25 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $112,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MGE Energy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

