Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

