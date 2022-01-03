DA Davidson Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $232.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.96.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $238.60 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

