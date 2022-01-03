Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.25 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.96.

Shares of TSCO opened at $238.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $239.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day moving average of $204.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

