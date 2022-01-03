Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

CSL opened at $248.12 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.