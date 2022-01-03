Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZD. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $110.86 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

