High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of HITI opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $252.89 million and a PE ratio of -70.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76. High Tide has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

