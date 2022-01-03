Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of KOF opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,934,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,392 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

