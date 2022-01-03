Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Materialise’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

