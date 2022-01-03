Contrasting Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and Lexington Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $78.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 2.97% 2.02% Lexington Realty Trust 65.94% 11.61% 6.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 37.22 $76.40 million $0.67 121.06 Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 13.37 $183.30 million $0.79 19.77

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 143.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.