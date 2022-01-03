IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 36.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 269,148 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $11,298,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 120.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 104,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

