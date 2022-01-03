Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

