Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Raised to $5.40

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $5.40 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

