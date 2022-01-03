Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Raised to $5.40

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $5.40 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94.
In other news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
