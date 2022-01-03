Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) had its target price lowered by Dawson James from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Oblong stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Oblong has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 60.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oblong will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oblong by 64.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oblong during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oblong by 12.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

