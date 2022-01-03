Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) had its target price lowered by Dawson James from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oblong from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Oblong stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Oblong has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oblong by 64.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oblong during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oblong during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oblong by 12.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.
Oblong Company Profile
Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.
