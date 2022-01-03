Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.