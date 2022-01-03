Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note issued on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

BKD opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.95.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 178,148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

