Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 36.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.