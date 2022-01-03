Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

