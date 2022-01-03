China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Overseas Property from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

