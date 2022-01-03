Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS OASMY opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1,098.69% and a negative return on equity of 29.44%. Research analysts predict that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

