OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

